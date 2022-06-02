Police kill at least 11 suspects in April

Santo Domingo.- In the last month, at least 11 suspected criminals have been killed during clashes with members of the National Police in different sectors of the Dominican Republic.

The situation occurs in a period in which the wave of violent and criminal acts envelops the country and when at least 15 uniformed officers have been killed at the hands of crime in 2022.

It also occurs shortly after strong criticism of the security forces.

The most recent shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the La Ciénaga sector, when police officers killed four suspected criminals and left two injured who belonged to the gang called “Los Menores.”