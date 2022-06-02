Police kill at least 11 suspects in April
Santo Domingo.- In the last month, at least 11 suspected criminals have been killed during clashes with members of the National Police in different sectors of the Dominican Republic.
The situation occurs in a period in which the wave of violent and criminal acts envelops the country and when at least 15 uniformed officers have been killed at the hands of crime in 2022.
It also occurs shortly after strong criticism of the security forces.
The most recent shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the La Ciénaga sector, when police officers killed four suspected criminals and left two injured who belonged to the gang called “Los Menores.”
This is what gets this poster thrown about. There was a story posted yesterday saying the head of immigration is fearful of the El Hojo de Friusa in Punta Cana as the most dangerous corner in the country. Yet, here we are with this story of police killing four suspects in La Cienaga. So, guess the most dangerous place wanders about the country like a nomad daily, isolated to areas where the authority’s agendas draw media attention.