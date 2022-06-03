AILA: Traveler arrested with 99 bags of cocaine in his stomach

Las Americas Airport. Members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Specialized Airport Security Corps, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, arrested a Dominican-Dutchman, carrying 99 bags of cocaine in his stomach in this air terminal.

This is Francisco Ismael Avastia, 43 years old, who agents of the DNCD and CESAC arrested before boarding a flight to Belgium, where he attempted to smuggle 99 bags of cocaine in his stomach, weighing 1.2 kilograms.

From Las Americas airport, the Dominican-Dutchman was transferred to the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces in Ortega y Gasset Ave. Distrito Nacional, where he expelled the bags of cocaine from his stomach.

The detainee is in the hands of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for coercive measures in the following hours. The DNCD is deepening the investigations into the case to determine whether he served as a drug mule or if he has any connection with drug traffickers.

The 99 bags were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for the corresponding purposes.