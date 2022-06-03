Notorious Dominican kingpin faces extradition

Santo Domingo.- The judges of the Supreme Court are scheduled to hear this Friday the extradition of the alleged drug trafficker Julio de los Santos Bautista, (Julito Kilo), and the seizure of assets at the request of the United States government.

Julito Kilo is accused of operating an international drug trafficking network that sent drugs from South America to the Dominican Republic destined for Puerto Rico, United States.

While the filing says that the accused laundered the money in the country through front companies, including Pescadería de los Santos, Car Wash Brisas del Mar and Boutique Lay Sport. He also used suspected figureheads to launder money and acquire property.