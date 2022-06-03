Vice President recognizes crime affects the image of the country and tourism

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, acknowledged that the crime recorded by the DR affects the country’s image and therefore tourism, but the Government is making every effort to improve the situation considerably.

“Apart from the country’s image, what matters most to President Luis Abinader is the safety of all of us as Dominicans,” she said.

In that sense, Peña stressed that the President personally is at the forefront of the transformation of the National Police and works every day to combat this situation, “God willing, we will see the results very soon.”

Peña expressed herself in these terms during the Ruta de la Salud in the Invivienda sector, where she toured the service areas and called on the population to adopt healthy lifestyles.