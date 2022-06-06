Border Guards arrest 24 illegals

Montecristi, DR.- Border Security Corps (Cesfront) announced the arrest of a citizen who was transporting 24 Haitian nationals with irregular immigration status, aboard a Caribe Tours company bus.

According to a statement posted on the portal of the aforementioned entity, the arrest occurred through “intelligence work” carried out on the Castañuelas-Guayubín highway section, Montecristi province.

There they arrested Francisco Calixto Martich de la Cruz, driver of the Volvo bus, Marcopolo model, F-1097, license plate I059006, for transporting the aforementioned Haitian citizens.