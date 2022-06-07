Witnesses presented in university professor’s murder

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry presented before the Second Collegiate Court of the National District several witnesses to establish the movements carried out on October 11 by the accused Argenis Contreras after the death of the lawyer and university professor Yuniol Ramírez. The murder rocked the country.

Among the witnesses presented is the taxi driver Delbis Laureano, who allegedly offered a service to transport Argenis Contreras González and Víctor Elisander Ravelo Campos (El Herrero).

They also presented the testimony of Hilario Rafael Santo Polanco. Through his statements, they established that he is dedicated to towing services and that the accused Víctor Elisander Ravelo Campos (El Herrero) hired the services of a tow truck to take a vehicle to the parking lot of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA). ). The vehicle would have been evidence of the crime, says the prosecution.