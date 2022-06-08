Antinarcotics says there are no cartels in D.R.

Santo Domingo.- Despite the high amount of illicit substances seized in the Dominican Republic, according to the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) in the country there are no drug trafficking cartels as such, but rather drug and micro-trafficking networks.

But what is the difference between one and the other? According to the institution, the cartels are criminal organizations that establish self-protection and collaboration agreements to carry out their criminal activities.

They are also known for being mafias that supposedly operate with greater force in Mexico and Colombia “imposing terror and deaths in their territories,” indicates the DNCD.