Expo Mango Fair returns with an offer of 300 varieties

Santo Domingo, DR

The Expo Mango Fair, which is based in the Plazoleta Sergio Joaquín Incháustegui, in Baní, returns this 2022 with all its splendor, new initiatives, and the peculiarity that more than 300 varieties of the exquisite fruit can be purchased.

This occasion will feature a gastronomic event where the star product will be the mango. In it, every day, there will be a chef representing his distinction, who will demonstrate his knowledge in the culinary area.

Low prices, opportunities to tour producing farms and popular gatherings with guest artists, recreational activities, and traditional contests such as “El come mango” characterize this version of the event on behalf of the organizers, Rafael Leger, president of the Mango Cluster; Gisela Taveras, secretary of the organization; and German Báez Román, president of Expo Mango 2022.

This version of Expo Mango also rides the wave of technology with a drone test on a selected farm, demonstrating how it can help care for, monitor planting and produce. Here you will see the operation of the hydrothermal plant and how it helps with mango exports to various parts of America and Europe.

International specialists and managers linked to the production and trade of this fruit will present their experiences in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday the 14th and Saturday the 17th of this month at the Perelló Cultural Center.

Countries present The

United States, England, and other parts of the world will be presenting the production of their respective countries and their experiences in the cultivation and marketing of mangoes with the Dominican Republic.

In this activity, the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, is also expected, who will give the primary words on the opening day set for the 15th of this month.

The fair is dedicated to the Dominican Tropical Fruits company, which currently leads mango exports to European countries.

Due to the sixth wave of Covid-19, biosafety measures will be taken to be applied during Expo Mango, such as the use of masks and the consumption of food outside the gastronomic spaces.

Objective.

The Expo Mango Fair is held every year in Baní, Peravia province, to promote and encourage the production, processing, marketing, and consumption of the Dominican mango, as well as to expose the genetic diversity and technological innovations in the cultivation of the fruit.