Hospitals have few patients despite virus boom

Santo Domingo, DR

Even though in recent weeks, there has been an increase in positivity in Covid-19 cases, hospitals do not have a high number of patients with the disease.

In the case of the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital, the director of the center, Clemente Terrero, reported that four infants remain hospitalized for the virus.

“Yesterday we had six patients admitted, two of them were discharged and four remain,” he said.

At the same time, he specified that they had a severe case due to the disease, in which a two-year-old boy had to be admitted to ventilation. “Thank God he has already overcome it, and his clinical picture has improved,” he added.

Terrero also specified that dengue cases remain stable, and they only have five hospitalized children, while they have ten beds for patients with that disease.

Vaccination and samples

Regarding the Francisco Moscoso Puello hospital, due to the shortage of patients with the coronavirus, the special care unit was closed. Still, they continued with the vaccination and sample collection area. “They only come to get tested. Five people came to get vaccinated, no more,” said hospital security.

According to the center’s communication department, if a person positive for Covid is detected, they are transferred to the Santo Socorro Maternal and Child Hospital or the Marcelino Vélez Santana hospital.

In Vélez Santana, 14 patients with coronavirus are hospitalized, and two of these are kept in the intensive care unit.