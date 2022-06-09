Dominican Republic changes Cubans’ migratory regulations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic last month changed its migratory regulations in relation to Cubans, who can now enter in transit status without having a visa issued by the country, but they must have one from the nation of final destination.

“The foregoing will be applicable only to those citizens who have left the Republic of Cuba and had the Dominican Republic as a country of transit or transshipment,” it was indicated in resolution 9 of the General Directorate of Immigration (DGM).

This measure took effect on May 12 and repeals the previous decision that asked Cubans in transit status to have a residence, citizenship or a multiple visa from the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the countries of the European Union and of the Member States of the Schengen area or of the Dominican Republic itself.