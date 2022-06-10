Military to install watchtowers to attack crimes

The modern technological towers will allow preventive monitoring, in addition to recording in high definition, keeping a record of incidents and criminal acts.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Joint Task Force Ciudad Tranquila (FTC Ciutran) reported that several units operated by military personnel would be placed in strategic locations to alert mixed patrols in the event of new developments of antisocials.

Ciutran is defined as a military body of the Ministry of Defense in its mission to safeguard the integrity and peace of citizens, which installs and operates the technological towers for surveillance and support to the National Police in the fight against common crime and criminality.

In a press release, Ciutran informed that this is part of the government’s disposition for the military and the Police to carry out joint patrols to respond better against crimes, robberies, thefts, and other crimes that affect the citizens.

The patrols ordered by the Executive Branch are composed of members of the Army of the Dominican Republic, the Navy of the Dominican Republic, the Air Force of the Dominican Republic, the National Police, and members of Ciutran.

A week ago, the National Police and the Armed Forces started joint operations “My Safe Country” to fight crime.

The police force was joined by more than one thousand Armed Forces soldiers, distributed in the neighborhoods of Greater Santo Domingo and provinces of the country’s interior, where criminal acts occur at any time of the day or night.