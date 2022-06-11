Meteorology forecasts moderate rainfall
The approach of a tropical wave, with its increased cloud activity in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, plus a trough to the northwest of the country, will cause moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts along the Caribbean coast, especially in the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera and the border area.
According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), rainfall will be more frequent at night.
Meteorology also forecasts that temperatures will remain high, so it is recommended that the population stay hydrated, wear light clothing, preferably light colors and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.
The maximum temperature will be between 31°C and 33°C and the minimum between 23°C and 25°C.
|PROVINCES
|FORECAST BY LOCATIONS
|T. Max. C
|T. Min. °C
|Santiago
|Partly cloudy with isolated showers, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind.
|29/ 34
|22/24
|Puerto Plata
|Partly cloudy with local showers. Hazy skies
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Duarte
|Partly cloudy to scattered clouds. Hazy skies
|29/ 33
|22/24
|Constance
|Partly cloudy with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts.
|22/ 28
|15/17
|Peravian
|Hazy skies with scattered clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|San Pedro de Macoris
|Clear and hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds.
|29/ 31
|22/24
|La Romana
|A mix of clear and hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|La Vega
|Cloudy in the afternoon, with occasional showers and thunderstorms.
|29/ 31
|17/19
|Monsignor Nouel
|Partly cloudy to cloudy with local showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
|29/ 32
|21/23
|San Cristobal
|Cloudless hazy skies and brief periods of scattered clouds.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Samana
|Scattered clouds and sun. Hazy skies
|29/ 31
|21/23
|Monte Cristi
|Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Ahead scattered clouds, a cloudless and hazy sky.
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Azua
|Hazy sky. Brief periods of scattered clouds.
|29/ 31
|23/25
|San Juan
|Partly cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms.
|29/ 33
|20/23
|Barahona
|Hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds.
|28/33
|23/25
|The Altagracia
|Hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds.
|29/33
|23/25