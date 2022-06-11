Meteorology forecasts moderate rainfall

The approach of a tropical wave, with its increased cloud activity in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, plus a trough to the northwest of the country, will cause moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts along the Caribbean coast, especially in the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera and the border area.

According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), rainfall will be more frequent at night.

Meteorology also forecasts that temperatures will remain high, so it is recommended that the population stay hydrated, wear light clothing, preferably light colors and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The maximum temperature will be between 31°C and 33°C and the minimum between 23°C and 25°C.