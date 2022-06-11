Local June 11, 2022 | 9:26 am

Meteorology forecasts moderate rainfall

The approach of a tropical wave, with its increased cloud activity in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, plus a trough to the northwest of the country, will cause moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts along the Caribbean coast, especially in the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera and the border area.

According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), rainfall will be more frequent at night.

Meteorology also forecasts that temperatures will remain high, so it is recommended that the population stay hydrated, wear light clothing, preferably light colors and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The maximum temperature will be between 31°C and 33°C and the minimum between 23°C and 25°C.

PROVINCES FORECAST BY LOCATIONS T. Max. C T. Min. °C
Santiago Partly cloudy with isolated showers, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind. 29/ 34 22/24
Puerto Plata Partly cloudy with local showers. Hazy skies 29/ 33 23/25
Duarte Partly cloudy to scattered clouds. Hazy skies 29/ 33 22/24
Constance Partly cloudy with local showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts. 22/ 28 15/17
Peravian Hazy skies with scattered clouds. 29/ 33 22/24
San Pedro de Macoris Clear and hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds. 29/ 31 22/24
La Romana A mix of clear and hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds. 29/ 33 22/24
La Vega Cloudy in the afternoon, with occasional showers and thunderstorms. 29/ 31 17/19
Monsignor Nouel Partly cloudy to cloudy with local showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. 29/ 32 21/23
San Cristobal  Cloudless hazy skies and brief periods of scattered clouds. 29/ 33 21/23
Samana Scattered clouds and sun. Hazy skies 29/ 31 21/23
Monte Cristi Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Ahead scattered clouds, a cloudless and hazy sky. 29/ 33 23/25
Azua Hazy sky. Brief periods of scattered clouds. 29/ 31 23/25
San Juan Partly cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms. 29/ 33 20/23
Barahona Hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds. 28/33 23/25
The Altagracia Hazy skies. Brief periods of scattered clouds. 29/33 23/25
