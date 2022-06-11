Two Evergo stations for electric vehicles open in Cana Bay

Electric mobility in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic continues its development with the inauguration of two Evergo charging stations for electric vehicles in the Cana Bay tourist complex.

This initiative contributes to the common purpose of promoting and accelerating the sustainable development of the favorite tourist area of ​​the DR through the installation of the first two charging stations for electric vehicles in Cana Bay, one at the beach club and the other at the Racquet Club, to cover most of the real estate promotions that are being developed within its facilities.

The launch of the new Evergo stations makes available to Cana Bay members and visitors an exclusive space where they can recharge their electric vehicles while enjoying the hotel’s facilities and services.

“We are very pleased to be able to inaugurate the first two charging stations for electric vehicles in Cana Bay, thanks to the alliance we have with Evergo, with whom we share the need to conserve natural resources and promote actions such as electric mobility, which help keep the Dominican Republic as a leading tourist destination worldwide. Thanks to Evergo and CEPM for giving us the opportunity to collaborate with us in this extraordinary project, which undoubtedly improves the environment and the quality of the space in which we live,” said Evagrio Sánchez, president of Cana Bay.

Oscar San Martín, general manager of InterEnergy Systems, the company that operates Evergo, said that “with the commitment of allies such as Cana Bay, we are committed to a more sustainable development of tourism through electric mobility, a work that we do as a team with those who daily join our Evergo network, the largest and most sophisticated in the country.”

Aware of the importance of electric mobility to guarantee sustainable tourism, Evergo has inaugurated, together with its allies, more than a hundred charging stations in the province of La Altagracia, the main tourist center in the country.