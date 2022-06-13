Go to church, Dominican Police are told

Santo Domingo- The director of the National Police instructed the different regional directorates to select “commissions of police members to participate in Sunday masses and cults” of the Catholic and Evangelical churches and to send to his office “a report every Monday containing data” of the agents, churches and photographic images of the activities.”

The provision, contemplated in memorandum number 17080, dated May 20, 2022, seeks that “agents receive religious guidance and integrate into this healthy work of our society, which will allow them to interact with citizens of good faith,” indicates the same document.

The request, from Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, was issued again last week and asks the commanders of each jurisdiction “to carry out the coordination of the place in all the areas under their respective commands in order to select commissions of police members” who will attend the “worships carried out by the Catholic and Evangelical churches.”.