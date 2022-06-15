Blood bank supplies 2.7K pints for emergencies

Santo Domingo.- On World Blood Donation Day, the director of the National Blood Center, Pedro Sing, cited as an achievement that during the last four months the institution delivered 2,740 pints of blood as emergency dispatches, a sign of progress although very far from the ideal target.

Due to the size of the Dominican population, the ideal would be to have a reserve equivalent to 6% of the citizens, but the reality is that it does not even reach 1%, that is, to collect 300 thousand units a year. To reach the quota, 800 daily donors would be needed to supply the country.

“Donating blood is an act of solidarity. The blood has not been able to be replicated in a laboratory, so the only way (to obtain it) is to donate it voluntarily, altruistically and repetitively.”