Covid-19: The main focus is in the capital city

Public Health centers are full of people coming for Covid diagnostic tests, whose positivity is close to 20%.

The largest records of new positive cases are held by the National District, which yesterday reported 200 new infections.

Santo Domingo, DR

The daily positivity of the Covid-19 virus in the country is almost 20%, with the registration yesterday of 746 new positive cases, bringing to 1,642 the total number of new infections detected in the last 48 hours.

The 817th report issued by the health authorities also registered an increase in the number of patients in critical conditions, from 19 patients reported the day before to 23 who were admitted yesterday to Intensive Care Units.

New infections

The 746 new positive cases were captured in 6,212 samples processed in the last 24 hours, placing the daily positivity at 19.29% and the accumulated positivity of the previous four weeks at 8.84%. Active virus cases continue to rise; yesterday was reported at 4,215 nationwide.

Major outbreaks

The highest number of new positive cases was reported in the National District, which reported 200 new infections yesterday, followed by Santo Domingo province, with 159 cases; Duarte with 74; La Altagracia with 71 and Santiago with 58 recent reports.

National records on the behavior of the pandemic indicate that 593,324 positive cases have been diagnosed in the country, out of a total of 3,414,919 laboratory samples processed to confirm or rule out the presence of the virus.

7.9% bed occupancy

Regular bed occupancy in the country’s Covid-19 hospital network remained at 7.9% yesterday with the admission of 187 patients, while ICU bed occupancy is 3.9% with 23 hospitalized patients, two under ventilation.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported yesterday, so deaths remained at 4,382, with a case fatality rate of 0.74% and a mortality rate of 419.39 per million population.

Of the deaths due to Covid-19 complications, the country records 23.09% had hypertension as comorbidity, and 14.45% were affected by diabetes.

FIGURES

Risk groups

Of the risk groups, 71,086 children under 20 years of age have been diagnosed; 1,885 pregnant women and 2,333 health care workers. Greater Santo Domingo is the area with the highest reports of Covid-19 deaths, with 893 positive cases reported in Santo Domingo and 685 in the National District.