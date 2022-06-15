Ex-justice Minister loses another court round

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday, the National District Court of Appeals rejected an appeal filed by former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez with which he sought to get out of the Najayo prison where he has been serving pretrial detention for almost a year.

This time the accused, linked to the Medusa case, appealed for the ratification of his measure ordered by a court last March. However, the judges of the Second Criminal Chamber understood that there are no new elements that allow preventive detention to be varied by another less burdensome coercion.

This is one of the many times in which Rodríguez has asked several courts to order his release from the Najayo-Men Correction and Rehabilitation Center, where he was taken in July last year by order of a court after being brought to justice. for allegedly embezzling over US$50 million.

Against this and the other defendants, the prosecutors will present an accusation in the coming days, with which the case will go to a preliminary hearing.