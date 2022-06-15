Please help Aurora! She needs more than 3 bone reconstruction operations

Aurora Pérez, a cheerful girl with a lot of desire to live, trusts that supportive people can help her financially so that the surgical intervention she needs is a reality.

The little girl was diagnosed with Fibular Hemimelia before birth, which is a congenital condition that causes malformation in the extremities.

In Aurora’s case, it has affected her right leg, so she now needs 3 to 5 bone reconstruction operations to develop correctly, have mobility in her leg, and walk independently.

Her parents say that rehabilitation operations and therapies are expensive, and her family asks for support to cover them.

So far, through the page https://www.gofundme.com/f/aurora-perez, $36,628 has been raised out of the $350,000 that is needed.

“The economic goal that we have established will be used to cover the expenses of the 1st group of surgical procedures, their physical therapies, travel expenses and stay of 4 to 6 months of medical follow-up and rehabilitation in the specialized center,” they said.