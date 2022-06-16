Sports Illustrated chooses Punta Cana to shoot its new 2022 model catalog

“Punta Cana is one of the most popular beach destinations in the Caribbean for a reason: miles and miles of pristine coastline. As one of our 2022 shooting locations, our 2022 model roster was eager to jump in the water, enjoy the views and experience this incredible paradise in the Dominican Republic.” Such is the description of Punta Cana in a YouTube video by Sports Illustrated magazine.

This 2022 Swim Search campaign was made together with the beautiful international models.

For the SI 2022 Swimsuit Issue, the magazine team traveled to seven beautiful locations; the Dominican Republic was the last stop of the year.

“We couldn’t have ended our 2022 shoot in a better location. In the Dominican Republic, we worked with photographer Yu Tsai, and 2022 Swim Search finalists Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillary Fields, Victoria DeHart Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, Drew Dorsey and Ashley Callingbull.”

Located in La Altagracia province, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the first all-inclusive hotel in the Hard Rock brand. “Dip your toes in one of its 13 luxurious pools, awaken your senses in its first all-inclusive dining lounge concept, The Market, or try your luck in its own escape room. Your exact taste. So narrates Hard Rock Hotel & Casino magazine, the location where the footage was shot.

Kim Kardashian recently visited the Dominican Republic to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine’s May issue in a photo shoot shot by Greg Swales at the Ojos Indígenas Ecological Reserve in Punta Cana, in the east of the country.

Kim herself highlighted the Dominican Republic as “one of her favorite places in the world” as she shared the sensual swimsuit photos on her official Instagram account with 311 million followers.

In this project for the magazine, Kim was accompanied by a team of local and international technicians and among the Creoles was filmmaker Pedro Catrain, who had the opportunity to work for the first time with Kardashian as the local producer and hand in hand with photographer Greg Swales.