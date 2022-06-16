Tropical wave generates heavy downpours and winds

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that today a tropical wave and a trough will affect the occurrence of downpours, with thunderstorms and wind gusts over the northeast, southeast, southwest, northwest, and the Central mountain range, which will have a greater concentration in the afternoon and evening.

While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared a green alert for the tropical wave for the provinces of Santiago, Hato Mayor, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, Monsignor Nouel, El Gran Santo Domingo, and San Cristóbal for the rains that are registered in the country that could cause overflow of rivers, streams, and ravines, floods, and landslides.

Temperatures will remain high in much of the country due to the wave oscillating the maximum between 31°C and 33°C.