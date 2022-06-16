Tropical wave generates heavy downpours and winds
The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that today a tropical wave and a trough will affect the occurrence of downpours, with thunderstorms and wind gusts over the northeast, southeast, southwest, northwest, and the Central mountain range, which will have a greater concentration in the afternoon and evening.
While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared a green alert for the tropical wave for the provinces of Santiago, Hato Mayor, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, Monsignor Nouel, El Gran Santo Domingo, and San Cristóbal for the rains that are registered in the country that could cause overflow of rivers, streams, and ravines, floods, and landslides.
Temperatures will remain high in much of the country due to the wave oscillating the maximum between 31°C and 33°C.
|PROVINCES
|FORECAST BY LOCALITY
|T. Max.C
|T. Min. °C
|Santiago
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 34
|22/24
|Puerto Plata
|Medium cloudy at times with downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind.
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Duarte
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|Constance
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. .
|22/ 28
|15/17
|Peravia
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|San Pedro de Macorís
|Cloudy at times with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 31
|22/24
|La Romana
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|La Vega
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 31
|17/19
|Monsignor Nouel
|Cloudy at times with downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind.
|29/ 32
|21/23
|San Cristobal
|Cloudy at times with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Samana
|Cloudy at times with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 31
|21/23
|Mount Cristi
|Medium cloudy to cloudy with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Azua
|Medium cloudy to cloudy with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 31
|23/25
|San Juan
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/ 33
|20/23
|Barahona
|Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|28/33
|23/25
|The Altagracia
|Cloudy with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
|29/33
|23/25