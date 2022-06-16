Local June 16, 2022 | 8:46 am

Tropical wave generates heavy downpours and winds

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that today a tropical wave and a trough will affect the occurrence of downpours, with thunderstorms and wind gusts over the northeast, southeast, southwest, northwest, and the Central mountain range, which will have a greater concentration in the afternoon and evening.

While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) declared a green alert for the tropical wave for the provinces of Santiago, Hato Mayor, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, Monsignor Nouel, El Gran Santo Domingo, and San Cristóbal for the rains that are registered in the country that could cause overflow of rivers, streams, and ravines, floods, and landslides.

Temperatures will remain high in much of the country due to the wave oscillating the maximum between 31°C and 33°C.

PROVINCES FORECAST BY LOCALITY T. Max.C T. Min. °C
Santiago Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 34 22/24
Puerto Plata Medium cloudy at times with downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind. 29/ 33 23/25
Duarte Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 22/24
Constance Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. . 22/ 28 15/17
Peravia Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 22/24
San Pedro de Macorís Cloudy at times with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 31 22/24
La Romana Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 22/24
La Vega Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 31 17/19
Monsignor Nouel Cloudy at times with downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind. 29/ 32 21/23
San Cristobal Cloudy at times with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 21/23
Samana Cloudy at times with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 31 21/23
Mount Cristi Medium cloudy to cloudy with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 23/25
Azua Medium cloudy to cloudy with downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 31 23/25
San Juan Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/ 33 20/23
Barahona Cloudy with moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 28/33 23/25
The Altagracia Cloudy with scattered downpours with thunderstorms and gusty winds. 29/33 23/25

 
