Covid-19 spreads with great force in 28 provinces

In the provinces that did not report, they did not do enough tests either.

Santo Domingo, DR

Between one and 200 new cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported yesterday in most of the country’s provinces, leaving only Barahona, Elías Piña, Monseñor Nouel, and Peravia with no reports of new infections in the last 24 hours.

However, it should be noted that between the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday and yesterday, Thursday, the provinces that do not report positive cases were not tested for any significant diagnostic tests.

In Barahona, for Thursday’s bulletin, only three tests were done, and they were negative; in Elías Piña, only one test was done, and it was negative; in Monseñor Nouel, only one negative test was done, and in Peravia, no new test was reported.

Last Wednesday’s bulletin registered 101 positive cases in Peravia, but in yesterday’s report, no new tests were done.

At the national level, the country reported 903 new positive cases of Covid-19, captured in 7,283 samples processed, of which 40 were PCR and 7,243 antigen samples.

Positivity in 15.21%.

Out of every 100 samples processed yesterday, more than 15 were positive, placing the daily positivity at 15.21%. The accumulated positivity for the last four weeks showed a slight increase, reaching 9.24% yesterday, while it had been reported at 8.75% the previous day.

According to yesterday’s epidemiological report, the National District reported 199 new positive diagnoses; the province of Santo Domingo said 193 cases; Puerto Plata, 130 cases; Santiago, 55 and La Altagracia reported 47 new infections, while the other provinces with positive reports registered less than 40 cases.

Deaths from the disease continued at 4,382 deaths, as no new deaths were reported yesterday, with a case fatality rate of 0.74%.

Infectious cases

The country has registered 3,576 active cases of the virus and a total of 594,964 positive diagnoses since March 2020 to date, according to the report of epidemiological bulletin number 819 released yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health.

Hospitalized

As of yesterday, the country reports 207 patients hospitalized due to the disease caused by the Covid-19 virus, occupying 8.7% of the available beds.

Yesterday, 30 patients were admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, three under ventilation, with occupancy rates of 5.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

According to the latest sequencing of positive samples analyzed at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, two subvariants of the Covid-19 omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2, are circulating in the country.

Within the risk groups, the system reports that the virus has been detected in 71,345 children under 20 years of age, 1,885 pregnant women, and 2,337 health care workers.

In 23.09% of the deceased, it is reported that they had hypertension as an underlying disease, and in 14.45%, diabetes.

To date, 3,425,307 laboratory tests have been processed in the country to rule out or confirm the presence of the virus.

The coronavirus causing Covid-19 broke out in the People’s Republic of China in December 2019 and quickly spread to the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Africa.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has resulted in 537 million infected and more than six million deaths worldwide.

APPOINTS

Main hotspots

The National District continues to be the main infectious focus of Covid-19, with a record of 199 cases yesterday, followed by Santo Domingo province, with 193 cases.

The tourist provinces of Puerto Plata had 130 cases and La Altagracia, 47.