US tourist dies while on out-island excursion

Santo Domingo.- An American tourist who was enjoying an excursion in the natural pool of Saona Island, La Altagracia province, died this Thursday.

According to the police report, they were informed that they were bringing an American tourist who was in poor health on a boat from the natural pool of Isla Saona.

According to the forensic doctor, the foreigner died due to acute myocardial infarction.

It said the American tourist Miriam Rodríguez, 69, arrived in the country on June 11 and had planned to return to her country on the 18th of the month.