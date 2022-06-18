There will be showers; six provinces on alert
The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that today there will be showers with thunderstorms in the northwest and the Central mountain range in the late afternoon.
While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains the provinces of Santiago and Monte Plata on yellow alert and on green alert are La Vega, San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel, and San Pedro de Macorís for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines; rural or urban flash floods and landslides.
The population is urged to refrain from crossing rivers with high volumes of water and not to use rivers or natural pools located in provinces on alert.
An anticyclonic system will limit rainfall, and a slightly cloudy and opaque-looking sky will predominate due to Saharan dust particles.
|PROVINCES
|FORECAST BY LOCALITY
|T. Max.C
|T. Min. °C
|Santiago
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|29/ 34
|22/24
|Puerto Plata
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Duarte
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|Constance
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|22/ 28
|15/17
|Peravia
|Sky with scattered clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|San Pedro de Macorís
|Sky with scattered clouds to medium cloudy, at times and weak and transient showers.
|29/ 31
|22/24
|La Romana
|Sky with scattered clouds.
|29/ 33
|22/24
|La Vega
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|29/ 31
|17/19
|Monsignor Nouel
|Local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusts of wind, until the early hours of the night.
|29/ 32
|21/23
|San Cristobal
|Sky with scattered clouds to medium cloudy, at times and weak and transient showers.
|29/ 33
|21/23
|Samana
|Sky with scattered clouds.
|29/ 31
|21/23
|Mount Cristi
|Sky with scattered clouds to medium cloudy, at times and weak and transient showers.
|29/ 33
|23/25
|Azua
|Sky with scattered clouds.
|29/ 31
|23/25
|San Juan
|Sky with scattered clouds to medium cloudy, at times and weak and transient showers.
|29/ 33
|20/23
|Barahona
|Sky with scattered clouds.
|28/33
|23/25
|The Altagracia
|Sky with scattered clouds to medium cloudy, at times and weak and transient showers.
|29/33
|23/25