There will be showers; six provinces on alert

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that today there will be showers with thunderstorms in the northwest and the Central mountain range in the late afternoon.

While the Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains the provinces of Santiago and Monte Plata on yellow alert and on green alert are La Vega, San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel, and San Pedro de Macorís for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines; rural or urban flash floods and landslides.

The population is urged to refrain from crossing rivers with high volumes of water and not to use rivers or natural pools located in provinces on alert.

An anticyclonic system will limit rainfall, and a slightly cloudy and opaque-looking sky will predominate due to Saharan dust particles.