Corruption clouds gather over Dominican Palace

Santo Domingo.- Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, said on Monday that he felt “annoyance” and “disgust” at the accusations by the lawyers of the former Justice Minister and main suspect in the Medusa case, Jean Alain Rodriguez.

The official made reference to what happened last Friday, when authorities raided several properties belonging to Rodríguez and his legal representatives, including his defenders.

Carlos Balcácer, one of the defense, even accused President Luis Abinader of “drawing a plan” against his client.

“And this is a plan that the President of the Republic has drawn up, it is a political program that he has, it is not PRM as a party, it is Luis Abinader and Paliza the stone picker, it is the two of them who are behind this, using a supposedly phantasmagorical independence from the Justice Ministry.”

When questioned in the “Matinal” by Telemicro Canal 5, about what he thinks of these allegations, the minister said he did not like the accusation.

“They have tried to get involved in what happened and that personally bothered me (…) I cannot be more distant from these processes, I do not follow them even by the media.”