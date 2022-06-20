Dominican leader calls the opposition a ‘corrupt culture’

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, called on the political opposition to provide solutions to the problems the country is experiencing or else “let them get out of the way.”

ina speech during the award ceremony for the winners of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) convention, the president harshly criticized his opponents who, he warned, intend to give lessons without any example, for not providing solutions to the national problems.

“Although today they try to deceive us again, we Dominicans have a memory and we know that where they are best is in the opposition. From the opposition they can shout, but they cannot harm people’s lives and they cannot take advantage of the government.”

Abinader was interrupted by the PRM members, who shouted “four more years.”

He said that the PRM “beat a perverse and corrupt culture at the polls that was based on private interests above the general interest and its time has passed.”