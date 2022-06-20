Dominican State seizes assets in US$109.0M fraud case

Santo Domingo.- With 18 days for the Justice Ministry to present the accusation against those involved in the file for administrative corruption known as Operation Medusa, the actions between the parties have been reactivated.

Last Friday it reported the seizure of seven assets from the former justice minister, Jean Alain Rodríguez, the main figure in the file in which the authorities allege a fraud against the Dominican State of more than 6.0 billion pesos (US$109.0 million).

The information on the seizures was released after, on the morning of that same day, the former prosecutor’s lawyers warned that they were raiding the offices where they prepare the technical defense of the accused, an action that they described as a violation of due process.

“What happened today was a seizure process, three assets were seized in the National District,” clarified the head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, who also reported that he was doing in about two weeks, four assets had been seized in La Romana, including a villa

According to Camacho, Pepca on Friday seized an office floor in the Solazar Tower, on Gustavo Mejía Ricart Avenue, which would have been acquired, in October 2020 at a cost of $800,000, by the commercial company Jurinvest Abogados, whose Property attributed to Jean Alain Rodríguez.

Also a business in the Ensanche Julieta Morales, and an apartment of 235 square meters located in the Torre Gabriela Condominium.