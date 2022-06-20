Dust from the Sahara limits rain and temperatures will reach 34 degrees

Santo Domingo, DR

The incidence of an anticyclonic system on the national territory and the presence of dust particles from the Sahara will cause a low probability of significant downpours in the country.

However, according to the weather report issued by the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), during the afternoon of this Monday, clouds will cause light rains over some localities.

These isolated precipitations will occur mainly in the northeast regions, the Caribbean coast, and the Central Mountain Range.As for temperatures, according to the entity, the heat will increase during the course of this Monday, the start of the work week.

In this sense, Onamet recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged and unprotected sun exposure, mainly to older adults and children, because they are the most susceptible.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 31°C and 33°C (88-92°F), while the minimum will remain between 23°C and 25°C (73-77°F). In Santiago, the temperature will be around 34 ° C (93°F)