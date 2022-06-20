The First Digital Health Study of the Dominican Republic is in the works.
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (June 2022) – The study “The State of Digital Health
in the Dominican Republic” will be announced within the framework of the second Latin American
Congress of Digital Health. It will take place on September 7th, organized by Arium Salud Digital and
AF Comunicación Estratégica. The study will include a diagnosis and analysis of the current situation
regarding the digital transformation of the health sector.
Fedor Vidal, CEO of Arium Salud Digital, the company that sponsors the study, reported that the
research is being carried out by the Observatorio de Seguridad Social (OSES), attached to the
Vicerrectoría de Investigación e Innovación (VRII), del Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo
(INTEC), in which Fundación Plenitud acts as technical advisor. The Observatorio de Seguridad Social
(OSES) is an entity that has the support of public and private sector institutions, such as Mapfre
Salud ARS, Primera ARS de Humano, ARS Universal, ARS SENASA, AFP Popular, AFP Siembra, the
World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.
“This first publication will analyze the needs of the public and private sectors and show the status of
care processes in service provider organizations, the insurance and pharmaceutical sectors. It will
highlight their needs and priorities for digitization and digital transformation,” explained the
researcher, Magdalena Rathe, president and founder of Fundación Plenitud and (OSES) Technical
Advisor.
Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, expressed her enthusiasm for
revealing this research during the congress, which will take place at the Real InterContinental Santo
Domingo Hotel. She added that it would be a stage to bring together the leading players in the
region’s health ecosystem and invited to visit congresosaluddigital.com to learn more about
the activity.
The study will initially cover Santo Domingo, Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Romana, and Punta Cana. It
will include patients’ perspectives concerning the digitalization of health services, the impact on
their quality of life, and the main challenges to advancing in the digital transformation process.
Likewise, it will address the perception of the main actors in the public and private sectors, including
directors of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, unions, representatives of health risk managers,
pharmacies, as well as those in charge of the technology departments of these entities, citizens and
patients. At the same time, it will become a referent of consultation for the sector.
About Arium Salud Digital – Part of the INTEGRA health ecosystem, which provides digital services and
tools intending to transform the management of existing processes in the health sector; through
interconnected systems, as well as facilitate interaction between the different market players and
provide technological solutions for their effectiveness