The First Digital Health Study of the Dominican Republic is in the works.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (June 2022) – The study “The State of Digital Health

in the Dominican Republic” will be announced within the framework of the second Latin American

Congress of Digital Health. It will take place on September 7th, organized by Arium Salud Digital and

AF Comunicación Estratégica. The study will include a diagnosis and analysis of the current situation

regarding the digital transformation of the health sector.

Fedor Vidal, CEO of Arium Salud Digital, the company that sponsors the study, reported that the

research is being carried out by the Observatorio de Seguridad Social (OSES), attached to the

Vicerrectoría de Investigación e Innovación (VRII), del Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo

(INTEC), in which Fundación Plenitud acts as technical advisor. The Observatorio de Seguridad Social

(OSES) is an entity that has the support of public and private sector institutions, such as Mapfre

Salud ARS, Primera ARS de Humano, ARS Universal, ARS SENASA, AFP Popular, AFP Siembra, the

World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

“This first publication will analyze the needs of the public and private sectors and show the status of

care processes in service provider organizations, the insurance and pharmaceutical sectors. It will

highlight their needs and priorities for digitization and digital transformation,” explained the

researcher, Magdalena Rathe, president and founder of Fundación Plenitud and (OSES) Technical

Advisor.

Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, expressed her enthusiasm for

revealing this research during the congress, which will take place at the Real InterContinental Santo

Domingo Hotel. She added that it would be a stage to bring together the leading players in the

region’s health ecosystem and invited to visit congresosaluddigital.com to learn more about

the activity.

The study will initially cover Santo Domingo, Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Romana, and Punta Cana. It

will include patients’ perspectives concerning the digitalization of health services, the impact on

their quality of life, and the main challenges to advancing in the digital transformation process.

Likewise, it will address the perception of the main actors in the public and private sectors, including

directors of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, unions, representatives of health risk managers,

pharmacies, as well as those in charge of the technology departments of these entities, citizens and

patients. At the same time, it will become a referent of consultation for the sector.

About Arium Salud Digital – Part of the INTEGRA health ecosystem, which provides digital services and

tools intending to transform the management of existing processes in the health sector; through

interconnected systems, as well as facilitate interaction between the different market players and

provide technological solutions for their effectiveness