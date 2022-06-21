Punta Catalina’s belched poisons

Santo Domingo.- The pollution generated by the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant cove0rs a large part of the national territory and almost the entire Haitian territory. A study carried out for six months by environmental specialists in the Peravia province reached this conclusion.

This investigation also determined that this contamination is generated by microparticles of nitrogen, sulfur dioxide, coal ash, acid and mercury, toxic substances that are released from the plant’s operations and that severely affect people’s health.

As a result of these findings, the study supported by the Research Center on Energy and Air Quality of Finland, projects that in Peravia, the province where Punta Catalina is located, there will be five premature deaths per year due to inhalation of these harmful substances. While, at the national level, according to the investigation, there will be 57 deaths per year.