Showers forecast; temperatures to remain high

It will also be cloudy.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicted that local downpours with electrical storms and isolated wind gusts will be recorded today.

The prediction is for the northeast and southeast demarcations, including Greater Santo Domingo, the Central Cordillera, and the border area, due to the incidence of a trough and a tropical wave.

Today begins the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, so temperatures are expected to continue to rise.

The heat will continue, oscillating the maximum between 31°C and 33°C and the minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

It foresees that there will be scattered cloudiness in the National District and isolated showers, thunderstorms, and occasional gusts of wind.

While in West Santo Domingo, it will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms and gusts of wind.

For Wednesday, Onamet forecasts a high altitude trough, and the local effects will cause locally moderate downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind over the provinces of the northeast, northwest, Central Cordillera, and the border area until early at night.