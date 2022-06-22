Deputies oppose hindrance on the press

Santo Domingo.- The Deputies from the main political parties in the country yesterday reiterated their rejection of approving initiatives that violate the right to freedom of expression and dissemination of thought.

Legislators from the Modern Revolutionary (PRM), Dominican Liberation (PLD), People’s Force (FP) and Social Christian Reformist (PRSC) parties addressed the 0toipc.

Crespo, from the FP, attacked the government led by the PRM, which he accused of wanting to curtail free expression and dissemination of thought as a way of restricting, via prior censorship, what can be said against his government management.