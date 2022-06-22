No fatalities in Miami airline crash

Santo Domingo.- The airline Red Air reported Tuesday night about the accident of one of its planes flying from the Dominican Republic to Miami, United States, which crashed at 5:45 in the afternoon with 130 passengers and 10 crew members. At least three people were injured.

Flight L5-203 presented technical difficulties after landing at Miami International Airport (MIA), indicates a statement from the airline.

“We want to report that the 130 passengers and 10 crew members were evacuated and treated according to the established protocols and the due processes applicable to these cases have been complied with.”