As of June 30, U.S. citizens will no longer be able to use expired passports to return to their country.

Santo Domingo, DR

The American Embassy in the country reported that as of June 30, US citizens will no longer be able to use their expired passports to return to the United States.

“Important update for US citizens: you will not be able to use your expired US passport to return to the United States,” the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic said in a statement released on social media.

In that sense, they indicated that they have the capacity to “issue routine and emergency passports without excessive waiting times.”