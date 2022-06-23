Civil Society wants updated human trafficking law

Santo Domingo.- Civil Society organizations urged this Wednesday on the need for an updated law on human trafficking and migrant smuggling in the Dominican Republic that it not only focus on prosecution and that it includes an important chapter on crime prevention.

Joseph Abreu, coordinator of Citizen Participation, spoke about the normalization in Dominican society of the different modalities in which human trafficking is presented, which affects the prevention, detection and prosecution of crime.

Abreu pointed out that the normalization is due to ignorance about the ways in which crime manifests itself. “We want to bring to society the evil that these crimes represent,” Abreu said in a meeting with the media to discuss the issue.