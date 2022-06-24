Dominican aviation must keep Category 1: experts

Santo Domingo.- Despite that the country has a low incidence of serious air accidents, experts recommend evaluating the security protocol of the planes to prevent new incidents and maintain the technical supervision standards that have allowed the country to have category 1 for trips to the US, the main destination for flights leaving Dominican territory.

In the last four years from 2018 to 2021, around 16 accidents or air incidents have occurred in which around 45 people have been involved, and 23 of them lost their lives. The possible causes have to do with technical problems, according to preliminary reports from the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA).

The CIAA indicated in the preparation of its first report of each case, that the incidents in non-commercial aircraft presented a technical failure that led the pilots to a forced landing to avoid a major tragedy.

As for incidents or accidents of commercial aircraft that transport a large number of passengers, there was no record during that period, which indicates that the Dominican Republic has a low incidence with 0.01% according to data.