Dominican Republic pushes back on threats to the press

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader created an honorary advisory commission of communication professionals and lawyers specializing in fundamental rights to review and update legislation on freedom of expression.

The decision is contained in decree No. 333-22, issued yesterday, which specifies that the commissioners will have a period of 90 days to present the draft of the normative instrument to be submitted to the consideration of the Executive Power.

The advisory committee will be made up of journalist and lawyer Namphi Rodríguez, who will serve as its executive director, and journalists Miguel Franjul, director of Listín Diario; Inés Aizpún, director of Diario Libre and Persio Maldonado, director of El Nuevo Diario and president of the Dominican Society of Newspapers (SDD).

Also by the journalists Luis Eduardo (Huchi) Lora, and Edith Febles.