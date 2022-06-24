ONAMET reports monitoring tropical wave

The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) reported that it is monitoring a tropical wave located east of the Atlantic Ocean, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to the middle part of next week while it moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands.

This is the first phenomenon that is observed in the current hurricane season.