982 new cases of covid reported, as hospitalization increases

The Ministry of Public Health reported 982 new cases of covid-19 after processing 9,693 tests in the last 24 hours. The data is contained in the epidemiological bulletin number 828, offered this Saturday.

This puts the daily positivity at 21.63% and that of the last four weeks at 11.59%.

This report does not record deaths in the last hours, so official deaths remain at 4,383.

The number of detected cases rose to 602,354, of which 3,695 correspond to active cases.

Hospital occupancy increases

The indicators show that every day more people affected by the coronavirus are admitted to hospitals and private medical centers and, for this Saturday, there are 233 in covid beds, for 9.8%; in Intensive Care Units, there are 26, for 4.4%, and four patients are connected to ventilators, which represents 0.9% of the devices in use.