Ignoring the red lights of traffic signals

Motorcyclists and truck drivers take the avenues for themselves without respecting the red light of the traffic lights, endangering others.

Santo Domingo, DR

Disrespect for the red light of traffic lights is becoming a daily practice in the streets and avenues of Greater Santo Domingo.

Vehicles of all types cross corners at full speed even though the green light gives way to those traveling in another direction.

Although this type of violation of the law is committed at all hours of the day, at night, the truck drivers and motorcyclists cross unstoppably as if the red signal did not order them to stop.

Motorcyclists in their various forms (delivery, motoconcho, messengers) are the “kings” of these irregularities, from running the stop sign at high speeds and inconsistency, which can lead to tragedies.

Those who drive on four wheels are not left behind, being in second place after the motorcyclists, who pass by stealthily and wait for no one to wait for them to cross the road and burst in an unsuspecting manner; at the same time, they disregard the law.

The delivery drivers, in their eagerness to get their orders into the hands of their customers on time, do not care about traffic laws, flagrantly violating the rules.

Intersections such as John F. Kennedy, Máximo Gómez, 27 de Febrero, Bolívar and José Contreras avenues, among others, their users are in charge of bringing out the most hostile and arid side of humanity, putting on the table the little human decency and the minimum value for life.

Just as reporters of Listín Diario were observing the traffic in one of the busiest avenues of the capital, a gray 4×4 truck, after having blown through a stop sign, got stranded in the middle of the street where it almost hit a cargo truck, which resulted in a fine by the members of the General Direction of Transit and Land Transport (Digesett).

On that same corner, yesterday, more than 20 citizens in different types of transportation committed offenses against the regulations without being penalized since the number of cars exceeded the number of agents.

Some of them are in the presence of the transit authorities, some waiting for the chance to carry out the harmful actions that sometimes could end their own lives and the lives of those around them, including those who comply with the regulations.

Other offenses committed by those who drive are not wearing seat belts, driving at high speeds, carrying children under 12 years old in the front seat, in the case of motorcycles, more than two people per seat, loud music, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Disrespect reigns in streets and avenues

When the color red is posted on the metal railings and wires with the mission of signaling that drivers must stop their vehicles, slow down, and in the row position stay alert until this color changes to green and allows them to continue on their way again, some desperate person appears to break the law.