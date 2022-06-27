Protesters demand action against autism

Santo Domingo.- The lack of vocational schools, lack of special and high-cost treatments, inclusion in health insurers and the provision of recreation spaces that protect the physical integrity of special people, diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD ), are some of the demands and claims for which thousands of Dominicans made riots on a street that culminated in front of Congress.

Yesterday morning, the surroundings of Congress were the scene of emotion, enthusiasm and commitment from relatives, allies of the cause and people with autism, who raised their voices in search of the application of the law 05-13.

“We have to touch the hearts of legislators and citizens, we have to make this country more inclusive (…), we have been fighting for a long time, we hope with great faith that this year will be a reality and that it will be approved”, expressed, with banner in hand, the young man with autism, Alci Polanco.