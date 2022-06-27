Tropical wave, trough kick off hurricane season

Santo Domingo.- A trough to the northwest and a tropical wave to the southeast of the country would generate this Monday cloudy and possible downpours from the afternoon hours towards the northeast, southeast (Greater Santo Domingo), the Central Mountain Range, the Valle del Cibao, and the northwest, informs the National Meteorological Office.

The same meteorological conditions will continue for tomorrow, Tuesday, in the early hours of the day, when the tropical wave is located to the southwest in the Caribbean Sea, adds the agency.

Three separate disturbances are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic.

Of the three, one system headed toward the Caribbean Sea is most likely to develop.