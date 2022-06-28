Abinader promises improvements to Police

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, acknowledged that the conditions in which the National Police Special Operations camp, located in Manoguayabo, West Santo Domingo, operates, are “unworthy” and promised to start a process of improvements.

The president made the announcement after taking a tour of the facility on Monday together with the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vázquez; the Director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, and the Commissioner for Police Reform, José Vila del Castillo.

“You cannot have any people here, much less you, who must have them in dignified and comfortable conditions, because the peace of our cities, our provinces, our neighborhoods, and actions depend on you, where every day you go out you are risking your lives,” Abinader told the camp police.