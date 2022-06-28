Asset Forfeiture bill sparks heated debate in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The study of the Asset Forfeiture bill continues to create a debate between the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), regarding tax avoidance and retroactivity.

The spokesman for the PLD caucus in the Senate, Yván Lorenzo, sent a communication to the president of the commission that is studying the bill to summon its members and also the representatives of the different sectors of society.

Lorenzo indicated that the commission is in the final phase of the report and that the ideal would be to convene members of civil society to act as observers and see that from the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic there is an interest in approving the initiative.

He called the PRM caucus to make the invitation to the various sectors so that, in a public hearing, the study of the project is completed.