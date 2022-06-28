From ‘unworthy’ slums to riverside walk

Santo Domingo.- The Unit for the Readjustment of Neighborhoods and Environments (Urbe) called “unworthy” the remaining 3.5 kilometers of the banks of the Ozama River from housing for the continuation of the avenue and the Paseo del Río del Nuevo Domingo Savio park that joins the slums Los Guandules and La Ciénaga.

Until this month, approximately 700 families have been transferred, a space where the road that will extend from the Francisco del Rosario Sánchez bridge, in Los Guandules, to Francisco Alberto Caamaño Deñó or del Puerto avenue is already outlined.

The project, initiated by the past government, in 2017, seeks to improve the lives of 45,000 inhabitants with a guarantee of safe, illuminated access, sanitary services, and security, connecting it with the National District. Directly impacting more than 2,000 homes, relocating them from areas of vulnerability and risk of flooding.

According to a report prepared by the project management coordinated by Nelson Camilo together with the director of Urbe, José Miguel González Cuadra, the work is 65% advanced on schedule. The purpose of the project is to free and recover the banks of the Ozama River, connecting Los Guandules and La Ciénaga.