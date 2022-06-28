The United States raises the travel alert to the Dominican Republic to level 2 due to crime and covid

Santo Domingo, DR

The United States once again raised the travel alert for its citizens to the Dominican Republic to level two due to high crime, assaults, and sexual assaults, as well as the increase in cases of covid-19.

The warning is on the State Department website, which calls for “greater caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.”

It indicates that violent crimes, including armed robberies, homicides, and sexual assaults, are a concern throughout the Dominican Republic.

He says that tourist areas are better policed ​​in the urban areas of Santo Domingo and points to the weak Dominican justice system that contributes to the high level of crime.

“The development of a professional tourist police force, the institution of a 911 system in many parts of the country, and a concentration of resources in tourist areas means that these tend to be better policed ​​than urban areas like Santo Domingo. However, the wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system all contribute to the high level of crime on a broader scale,” the statement said.

For additional information on trips to the Dominican Republic, it is suggested to go to the information page of the country.

CDC on covid-19

Specifies that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that the Dominican Republic has a high level of COVID-19 and that those who decide to travel to this country should visit the CDC portal to obtain the most recent information travel health information related to your trip.

Point out that its citizens take care of their surroundings, do not physically resist robbery attempts, or show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

Follow the advice of tour operators and the resort regarding local safety and security concerns.

It also suggests preparing a contingency plan for emergencies. Review the traveler’s checklist.