Video games are addicting Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Pedro Luis is 16 years old and is being treated in a rehabilitation center for his “addiction” to video games. He has presented a violent behavior for which his family decided, to treat his condition, to completely remove the internet from the home.

The doctor in charge of his case, who requested that his name be reserved to protect the teenager, explained that Pedro Luis went into crisis, destroyed items in his house and even cut himself with a vase that he broke with his hands.

The parents desperate for the situation of Pedro Luis (fictitious name) went in search of psychiatric help, since they understood that he had gotten out of control.

Although there are those who justify the use of video games because they consider that “they do no harm to anyone,” the specialists consulted explained that the excessive use of these playful practices could deteriorate the mental health of children, adolescents and adults..