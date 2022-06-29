Abinader says the Dominican Republic is safe for tourism, despite the US report on the increase in Covid

“Those United States statistics are changed every two months,” the president said.

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader said that the Dominican Republic is a safe country to travel to, despite the warning from the United States to limit tourism in the territory due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“ Those United States statistics are changed every two months. Two months ago they changed us, we were safer than being in the United States. With Covid there has been a global rebound, those are things that are constantly changing,” said the president during a press conference on progress in citizen security.

He also said that it is normal for there to be spikes and that over time Covid-19 will become an endemic disease.

He indicated that, according to international reports, the country is among the seven safest in the world for tourists.

The most recent data indicates that there is an average of 21 percent daily positivity and 3,556 active cases, with 905 new infections as of June 25.

United States report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) increased travel alerts to the Dominican Republic to level 3 due to the high risk of contagion from Covid-19.

The American public health institution recommends that those who travel to the Dominican Republic have the Covid-19 vaccines.

“If you have not received your Covid-19 vaccines, avoid traveling to the Dominican Republic. Even if you are up to date on your vaccinations, you could be at risk of getting and spreading the disease.

It also recommends anyone over the age of two wear masks in closed public places.

If you have a weak immune system or risk of severe illness, even if you have the Covid-19 vaccines, talk to your doctors about this risk, and consider delaying your trip to the Dominican Republic.

Plan ahead

Before traveling to the Dominican Republic, check the measures taken by the airlines and the requirements requested by the country.

Consider getting tested for Covid-19 on the days around your trip.

All people over the age of two – including workers and passengers – should wear masks on public transport (planes, trains, buses, and ferries), especially in places with poor ventilation.

When you shouldn’t travel

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, even if you have recovered 90 days before or have been vaccinated against the disease.

If you test positive for Covid-19 or if you are awaiting test results for Covid-19.

Also, if you had contact with a positive person for Covid-19.