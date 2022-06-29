Audit further sinks ex-Justice Minister

Santo Domingo.- The current preventive prisoner Jean Alain Rodríguez presented a few months before the end of 2018 the Plan for the Humanization of the Penitentiary System, defined by him, at that time Justice Minister, as one of the most transcendental projects that would eradicate overcrowding and other evils that plague the country’s prisons.

Infrastructure and reinsertion were the basic components of this plan that promised the construction of more prisons and the renovation of others.

This Tuesday an audit carried out by the Chamber of Accounts, at the request of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), revealed a different reality: “Irregularities and non-compliance with the law” in its implementation that compromise administrative and civil and “reveals the indications of criminal responsibility” of the main officials of the PGR during the period between August 16, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2017.