Dominican Republic among Caribbean’s top cocaine routes

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is identified by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as one of the main Caribbean countries for the transit of cocaine shipments.

The UNODC map, in the annexes of its World Drug Report 2022, shows that the Dominican Republic stands out above Haiti and Jamaica, but is equal to other countries such as Venezuela, Panama and Costa Rica.

The route explained is that most of the cocaine shipments that pass through the Dominican Republic have as their point of origin the Andean states closest to the coast of the Caribbean Sea. Another smaller portion comes from countries further south in the Americas. A part of the cocaine that passes through the Dominican Republic has North America as its final destination, specifically, the United States, and also Europe.