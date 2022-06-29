ICU hospitalizations due to Covid rise

Positivity continues to rise and authorities hand out masks to inmates.

Santo Domingo, DR

Four new patients were admitted to intensive care because of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to official records.

Yesterday, the system reported 30 patients admitted to ICU, four more than those registered the previous day, raising bed occupancy to 5.1%. Of the patients in higher care conditions, four were connected to mechanical ventilation.

In regular beds of the Covid-19 hospital network, 210 patients were registered, with an occupancy rate of 8.8% of the beds available.

In the last 24 hours, 1,014 new positive cases of the virus were also recorded in 7,555 samples processed.,

The virus positivity indicator also continues to rise, with the daily positivity yesterday standing at 22.16% and that of the last four weeks at 12.43%.

Active cases

The active cases of the virus reported by the surveillance system are 2,703 and the accumulated total of positive diagnoses is 605,784, of which 598,698 are listed as recovered.

To date, the country has processed 3,476,878 labor tests for the virus, equivalent to 332,763 per million inhabitants.

No deaths from Covid-19 disease were reported yesterday, keeping the figures at 4,383 deaths.

The records

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of positive cases has been reported in the National District with an accumulated 158,336 cases, followed by the province of Santo Domingo with 124,323 positive diagnoses.

Santiago has 64,797 confirmed cases since March 2020 to date and all other remaining provinces have less than 20,000 accumulated cases.

These same provinces are the ones that continue to register the highest number of new infections every day.

Masks for prisoners

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS) delivered one million masks to the General Directorate of Penitentiary and Correctional Services (DGSPC), for the benefit of some 30,000 persons deprived of liberty and the support personnel of the penitentiary centers.

Dr. Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health, explained that the virus can be spread through the “droplets” that come out of the nose or mouth when people cough, sneeze or talk and can reach people who are nearby, making penitentiary centers vulnerable spaces for the spread.

“The masks, plus the development of healthy hygiene habits, such as hand washing and distancing will help prevent the spread and possible cases of Covid-19, inside prisons. On behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, we place in your hands this donation and leave open relations to support any health process to be developed within the prison units of the country.”

Hilda Patricia Lagombra, director of Correction and Rehabilitation Centers thanked the commitment assumed by the State to the prevention, mitigation, and approach of Covid-19, in the prison system, through the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health.

DATA

Inmates vaccinated

Lagombra indicated that more than 21,000 inmates have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the second and third doses 19,300, respectively, and nine thousand with the fourth dose.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Health authorities for their accompaniment during this tough pandemic,” Lagombra stated.